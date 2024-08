Road Transport Department (JPJ) data recorded that the Honda CR-V topped the C-segment SUV sales last month, with a total of 980 units registered.

The sales are also ahead of the all-time favourite SUV, Proton X70, with just 276 units sold. However, the model recently announced a facelift and is expected to see a peak in sales in the upcoming months.

The latest Honda CR-V 2024 offered in four variants in Malaysia - S, E, V, and RS with starting price RM159,900 and up to RM195,900.

All petrol variants of the 2024 Honda CR-V are equipped with a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder VTEC Turbocharged engine, which we have seen in the previous 5th-generation Honda CR-V with similar output at 190hp and 243Nm of torque. However, the engine has been further tweaked and optimized for quieter, better fuel efficiency and performance ride.

Paired with the similar CVT Transmission as before, which powers both the front wheels and all four wheels (via Honda's new Real Time AWD system) for the 1.5L S and 1.5L E spec, and 1.5L V AWD spec respectively. Fuel consumption is quoted at 7.0L/100km for the 2WD variants and 7.5L/100km for the V AWD.

This model also offers a more cutting-edge design with enhanced safety features, including the updated Honda SENSING safety system. It includes wide-angle radar, camera, and sonar sensors that enhance the car’s low-speed braking control. Honda also introduced Adaptive Driving Beam, a new addition to the ADAS suite that contributes to nine safety systems.