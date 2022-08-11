Honda CR-V Now Comes In Two New Colours For 2022

Honda Malaysia has announced that the Honda CR-V model for 2022 is now offered in two new colour options - Ignite Red Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.

This new announcement of the additional colour options for the Honda CR-V also means that they'll replace two outgoing colourways - Passion Red Pearl and Modern Steel Metallic.

Good for the other models, good for the CR-V

According to Honda Malaysia's Managing Director and CEO, Mr Hironobu Yoshimura, "The Ignite Red Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metallic colours received good market acceptance since they were introduced in the Honda models, namely City, City Hatchback, Civic, BR-V and the newly-launched All-New HR-V, while the Accord also offers the Meteoroid Gray Metallic colour."

"With the CR-V as the latest model to receive both colour options, we have completed the expansion of the Ignite Red Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metallic colours into the Honda line-up. We are confident that both new colours will further accentuate the appearance of the CR-V for customers who seek an SUV with a bolder and modern exterior," added Mr Hironobu.

Four variants to choose from

The Honda CR-V is offered in four different variants for the Malaysian market with two engine options. For those who are interested, the Honda CR-V in 2022 is priced from RM146,900 to RM171,400 (retail price excluding insurance).