Hyundai Elantra N debuts and guns straight for Type R territory

Following the introduction of the 2023 Hyundai Elantra facelift in February, Hyundai presented the updated 2024 Hyundai Elantra N version.

Presented at the Auto Shanghai 2023 motor show, the car carries the Avante name but don't be too confused as the Avante name is used for the Elantra back home in South Korea. For the rest of the world, it should be the Elantra and we can expect the N version will be identical.

Speaking of which, the 2024 Hyundai Elantra N comes with all the styling updates from the facelifted model but takes things up a few notches with some N-specific parts. The most noticeable upgrade is the set of 19-inch wheels and of course, the black badges.

The front end has also been given the Hyundai N treatment via a redesigned bumper with more colour coordination with the rest of the car. That red stripe is slightly more outstanding compared to the non-N Elantra as it goes around to the sides and rear, which is indeed a good overall look when paired with the very sleek-looking front lighting system.

For now, we're only able to see the exterior of the 2024 Hyundai Elantra N but it should be that drastic in terms of differences with the non-N version. What we're most curious about now is the powertrain.

The previous Elantra N comes in hot with a 2.0-litre Theta turbo petrol unit with 280 PS and 392 Nm of torque, paired with a choice of six-speed manual or eight-speed DCT gearbox. We're hoping that Hyundai will bring some upgrades to bring the fight right into the Type R territory.