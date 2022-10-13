Hyundai unveils 'world domination' plans using Software Defined Vehicles

Hyundai Motor Group made one heck of an announcement yesterday detailing its future roadmap that includes Sofware Defined Vehicles or SDVs.

We know that the title states 'world domination' but Hyundai's plans to transform all of its vehicles into Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs) by 2025 is indeed an industry-leading initiative that also signifies an 'unprecedented era of mobility'. In other words, Hyundai is prepping for some exciting times in the industry.

Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates for all models by 2025

State-of-the-art software will be Hyundai's key in its promise to offer Over-The-Air (OTA) updates for all models by 2025. That is estimated at around 20 million vehicles to be registered to Hyundai's Connected Car Services (CCS) which has the ability to offer the latest performance updates and functions no matter the time and place.

This will be done via Hyundai's internally-developed Connected Car Operating System (ccOS) paired with a new Global Software Center and R&D headquarter where they're planning to invest a whopping 18 trillion won or RM59 billion 'bolster software capabilities' for SDV development. In other words, performance and even safety upgrades can be done with just a few clicks without having to go to the service centres.

Next-gen EV platforms in 2025

Hyundai Motor Group will also introduce new vehicles in 2025 based on the company's latest EV platforms, the eM and eS. To be created under the HMG Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA) system, it carries the promise of 50% all-electric driving range improvement compared to the EVs of today.

Apart from longer distances and the ability to be constantly upgradeable, these platforms will also offer reduced time for mass-production processes from planning to manufacturing whilst carrying some very important abilities like component sharing, vehicle development efficiency, and greater cost reductions just to name a few.

With the combination of mass data collection and state-of-the-art software plus hardware implementations, Hyundai will also look into other mobility solutions that include Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs), Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), robotaxis, and robots.

If you think that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is already hot right now, wait until you see what they have in store in the coming years. Brace yourselves, a new mobility powerhouse is coming, and it's from South Korea.