ICYMI, PMX declares RM50 flat rate for ALL traffic summons in 2022 or earlier

In the flurry of announcements last week in the lead up to this year’s Hari Raya celebrations, Prime Minister had said that all summonses involving traffic offences will be given a flat RM50 settlement rate.

Of course, some stipulations apply. First of all, this is a temporary rate is only valid between Friday, April 21st and May 21st 2023 and does not apply to any summons issued for violations dated this year.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mat Kasim Karim added the ‘special rate’ was for non-compoundable offences only and marks an 85% reduction in the average fine, demonstrating the government’s intention to reducing the financial burden of the Rakyat.

He told reporters when visiting the Gua Musang alternative route last week: “This move is due to members of the community’s complaints that they face problems with licence and road tax renewals. So, with this offer, it will convenience the community.”

“Especially those with non-compoundable summonses, they should take this opportunity as this kind of offer has never been (implemented) in the history of the PDRM because we are bound by the rules but the government sees what can be helped, so we try to help as best as we can,” he said.

“No need to rush to make the payment, let’s celebrate Aidilfitri first because there is still time to settle the summonses.”

There’s really no excuse, then, to let any outstanding PDRM summons to continue to remain unsettled.