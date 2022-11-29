Ipoh Congestion Solution: Jalan Tingkat Taman Ipoh 12 to Become One-Way Street

It looks like Ipoh's Tingkat Taman Ipoh 12 will become a one-way street as Majlis Bandaraya Ipoh(MBI) has given the green light to give the one-way system a try.

According to The Star, a city council spokesman has said the proposal to turn Tingkat Taman Ipoh 12 into a one-way street has just been approved.

"Hopefully, this will resolve the congestion issue there. Road signs will be installed along with additional parking spots," he said. He added that work would start in the middle of next month.

As reported by The Star, many shop owners along the street are happy that MBI will be turning the road into a one-way system, as they believe that the road is too narrow for it to be a two-way street.

With people parking on both sides of the road, the street has practically turned into a one-way system anyway, so it's just a matter of refining it to ease congestion in the area.

Tingkat Taman Ipoh 12 is a victim of its own success as many frequent the area to visit the famous eateries, beauty salons and child activity centres.

While this might sound like a great idea, there are some cons to having a one-way system as they can affect pedestrians.

One-way systems tend to be unfriendly to cyclists and pedestrians as vehicles tend to stop less, and because they do not stop, vehicle speed tends to be higher, which is a safety issue for people that are walking or cycling around the area.

To be a complete success, MBI needs to think this through, or else it'll just be another one-way system that might be a complete failure, ultimately affecting business on the street.