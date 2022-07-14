Isuzu Malaysia Had Their Best-Ever 6 Months In 2022

Isuzu Malaysia has been having a “vibrant” first half of 2022, fuelled by the increasing popularity of their all-new D-Max pick-up truck, from its hard-going Single Cab variant to the range-topping X-Terrain.

The Japanese automaker has posted a total of 4,237 new registrations that were recorded between January and June 2022, marking a 143% growth over the same period last year. In fact, that number comes close to equalling the 4,601 units achieved throughout the entirety of 2021.

“Since the introduction of the all-new Isuzu D-Max, we have seen a growing interest in pick-up truck usage, particularly from first-time buyers and upgraders who have been impressed by the way the new D-Max has blurred the lines between a tough and capable pick-up truck and the comfort and sophistication of a family saloon,” said Chief Executive Officer Shunsuke Okazoe.

We all know the newest-generation D-Max is an excellent pick-up, and particularly in 3.0L X-Terrain guise offers a shocking level of everyday luxury and high equipment levels, most of which were enjoyed in a 4-way comparison video we produced and released a few months ago.

Besides that one, Isuzu also offers their 1.9-litre Blue Power turbodiesel unit for unrivalled efficiency. Clearly, this power plant has been well received by Malaysians as it makes up close to 80% of all the D-Maxs sold.

“The X-Terrain has gained a strong following, particularly among urban users. Many have found the vehicle to be the ideal extension of their lifestyle activities offering the ideal balance of space, capability, comfort, and safety. With the recent updates made to the X-Terrain including the new colours, welcome light, scuff plates, wireless Qi charger and Around View Monitor, it is an even more desirable vehicle that allows owners to do more without boundaries,” added Chief Operating Officer Kenkichi Sogo.