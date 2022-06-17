2022 Isuzu D-Max Now Enhanced With New Features and Colours - RM146,938

Isuzu launches the 2022 Isuzu D-Max, which is now enhanced with four new features and two new colours for RM146,938.

With five 'Pick-up Truck of the Year' titles under its belt, it's safe to say that the Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain has taken the market by storm since its debut a year ago.

It ticked all the right boxes and has proven to be one of the most capable, versatile and sophisticated trucks in the market today.

To reinforce its status as one of the most appreciated trucks in recent times, Isuzu Malaysia has decided to raise the bar by offering customers minor but significant updates on the X-Terrain, which should add more value to its already impressive list of credentials.

"The new-generation Isuzu D-Max remains our source of pride as it bridges the gap between how pick-up trucks should perform and what customers desire. The flagship D-Max X-Terrain, in particular, sought to ensure customers enjoy some truly stand-out features that make their motoring safer and pleasurable," said Isuzu Malaysia's Chief Executive Officer Shunsuke Okazoe.

The updates for the 2022 Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain include:

New Colours

360° Camera

Wireless Charger

Welcome light (puddle light)

Illuminated scuff plates

Colours

Starting from today, the Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain will be offered in two different colours, Silky Pearl White and Onyx Black. Valencia Orange will remain but Isuzu Malaysia has decided to drop the Sapphire Blue colourway and will only offer these three colours for the X-Terrain variant. According to Isuzu, these new colours add a fresh dimension to the D-Max's sporty look.

360° Camera

Another enhancement that the 2022 X-Terrain has received is in the form of an Around-View Monitor that provides a 360° look at the immediate surroundings. Not only does this feature a bird's eye view when reverse gear is selected, but it also features a 3D guide in the 9" central display to aid with parking.

Wireless Charger

Another bit of tech that has been added is the Qi wireless charging station that sits in front of the gear selector. Compatible with most smartphones, the unobtrusive charging allows drivers to enjoy uninterrupted Bluetooth connectivity by keeping their phones juiced up.

Illuminated scuff plates

Keeping the 2022 X-Terrain chic is the newly included illuminated scuff plates that not only help protect the sills from minor scratches but also offer an added touch of elegance to the truck.

Welcome light (puddle light)

The final but not the most negligible enhancement is the Welcome Lights, which are tucked away neatly beneath the vehicle. These LED lamps illuminate the surrounding foot areas when the doors are unlocked. When used in tandem with the D-Max's Follow-Me home lights, the feature will help keep occupants' footwear clean as they can see the ground they are stepping on when getting off the vehicle.

The updated Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain is available for booking immediately at all authorised Isuzu showrooms with deliveries starting mid-July. The updated D-Max has a price tag (on-the-road w/o insurance) of RM146,938 (RM148,561.10 Sabah, RM148,330.70 Sarawak).