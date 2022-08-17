Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain Soaks Up The Glam At 2022 KL Fashion Week

The KL Fashion week is being graced by an unlikely catwalk superstar in the form of the newest Isuzu D-Max, arguably the most gracefully styled version of the Japanese pickup truck.

Bestowed with the honour of being the event’s Official Ultimate Lifestyle Vehicle, the D-Max will be prominently featured at this year’s KLFW which runs from August 15th to 21st at Pavilion Bukit Bintang at the heart of Kuala Lumpur and themed: ‘The Bigger, The Better’

Sounds pretty apt for the Isuzu, but not necessarily the typical runway model.

That said there will be three (3) D-Max X-Terrains on display there, each to showcase its many moods and personas. a Valencia Orange unit that depicts the truck’s fun and adventure nature, an Onyx Black that highlights its stylish and premium side while a Silky Pearl White unit will illustrate its sophisticated and intelligent nature.

“With its cutting-edge design, superlative features and extraordinary go-anywhere, do-anything capabilities, the Isuzu D-Max is all about challenging the norm and allowing you to forge your fondest memories. Together with the KLFW, we aim to bring forward novel, imaginative and inspiring designs to share with the Malaysian audience,” said Isuzu Malaysia’s Chief Operating Officer Kenkichi Sogo.

As we’ve previously covered on Carlist.my, the D-Max is an impressively capable machine that blends genuine rough-and-tumble off-road ability with stylish design and, in X-Terrain trim, a splash of luxury and tech as well.

Among other creature comforts geared to position it as an all-encompassing lifestyle vehicle, the D-Max offers a 360-degree surround-view monitor, in-car wireless mobile phone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a variety of active safety and driver assist systems.

All three units will be on showcase in the vicinity of KL’s main walking street, one at the main front entrance fountain, one at the connection to Quivio, and one across the street in front of Fahrenheit.