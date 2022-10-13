Justin Bieber X Vespa now on sale In Malaysia - From RM28k

The Justin Bieber X Vespa scooter based on the Sprint 150 has arrived in Malaysia. Yours for a cool RM28k.

There's no denying that Vespa loves collaborating with trendy brands and famous designers. Previously, they have worked with big names such as Christian Dior, Giorgio Armani, and Sean Wotherspoon, with all of them taking part in Vespa's exclusive collection.

This year, however, Vespa has decided to work with a musician instead and that artist is Grammy award-winning Justin Bieber. Six months after its launch in Europe, the Justin Bieber X Vespa scooter is now in Malaysia.

For RM28,500, you can now purchase your very own Justin Bieber-endorsed Vespa Scooter, which features an all-white colourway featuring white flame decals with Justin Bieber's name, seat, rear handle, throttle, and wheels.

In addition, owners will also receive a bag, pair of gloves, and a white helmet with flame patterns. Items like the front screen and Vespa white box with backrest support are additional extras, unfortunately.

Apparently, Justin is a big fan of Vespa and had his first taste of them while travelling in Europe.

"I love Vespas, and working with this classic brand is great. I rode a Vespa for the first time, probably in either Paris or London. I remember seeing them and wanting to ride them straight away."

All other aspects of the Justin Bieber X Vespa scooter are similar to the Vespa Sprint 150, which means it has 12" wheels, full LED lights, and a multifunctional TFT display.