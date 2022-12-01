Kajang SILK Highway Flooded after Heavy Downpour Due to Clogged Drains

The evening rush hour traffic at the Kajang SILK Highway was made even worse yesterday when the KM25.6 stretch was completely flooded heading towards Kajang.

Although the downpour only lasted for an hour, it was enough to completely submerge the road and the traffic congestion spanned all the way to the Sungai Besi toll plaza heading south to the Kajang exit.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department was called to help remedy the situation and they claimed that the sudden rise in water levels on that particular stretch of road was due to blocked drains. The heavy rain only lasted for an hour, but it was enough to completely submerge the highway under three feet of water.

*Image credit: Bomba Selangor Twitter

Luckily, there were no casualties reported in the area, but those who were used to using that route to get back home to areas in Sungai Ramal, Bandar Baru Bangi, Kajang, Putrajaya, and nearby areas had to wait for the water levels to drop or took alternative routes.

The moral of the story? Don't simply throw your rubbish out of the window. The consequences have proven to lead to a clogged drain and flash floods plus hundreds (if not thousands) of folks getting severely delayed to get back home or pick up the kids from school. Think of the children!