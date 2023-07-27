Kia Sorento gets a facelift for 2024 with a sexier front end

The first few images of the 2024 Kia Sorento has been released showcasing a facelifted version of the fourth-generation model.

Refreshed for the coming year, the 2024 Kia Sorento features a few stylistic changes for the exterior as well as the interior for the mid-cycle update.

Having said that, the visual updates won't be as drastic but the new front fascia does provide a very different-looking Sorento indeed. First and foremost, the entire front end has been updated in order to incorporate the new T-shaped LED headlights and DRL strips in line with the front Kia logo which has been moved away from the grille and onto the end of the front bonnet.

This offers a more pronounced and complete look for the front grille as well as the lower air intake paired with those separated fog lights, larger side air curtains, and a silver skid plate. Black would've been great but silver works too, we guess.

Other updates that can be seen from the outside are the newly-designed alloy wheels, slightly revised rear taillights with new graphics, repositioned reverse lights, and fog lights under the rear silver skid plate. Take a while to soak these minor changes in because when it comes to design, the folks over at Kia know what they're doing.

Step inside and the changes are not as extensive as the exterior. The facelifted Sorento will feature slimmer AC vents to may way for the larger infotainment touchscreen in the middle. It also looks like the AC controls have been updated with capacitive buttons just like the ones found in the EV6.

So far, only the design updates have been released. More details regarding the facelifted 2024 Kia Sorento will be shared in the coming weeks. For now, we approve the looks with both thumbs high up in the air.