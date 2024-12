The GAC Aion ES electric sedan has officially debuted in Malaysia, somewhat unexpectedly, at KLIMS 2024, priced at RM106,800 and fully imported from Thailand, making it one of the more affordable EV options presented to buyers.

Sized at 4,810 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width, and 1,545 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm, the Aion ES is larger in certain dimensions even compared to popular C-segment sedans like the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, and Mazda 3, though it does seem more like a B-segment contender in the flesh.

Interestingly, the car is also sold in China badged as a Toyota and Honda with some visual and minor technical alterations, named the GAC-Toyota iA5 and GAC-Honda EA6.

Powering this Malaysian-spec GAC Aion ES is a 136 PS/225 Nm electric motor mounted at the front paired with a 55.2 kWh LFP battery. It delivers a range of 442 km (NEDC) while charging options include 6.6 kW AC (full charge in 11 hours) and 60 kW DC fast charging (full charge in 1.5 hours or 30-80% in 30 minutes).

Impressively, thanks to its AEP 3.0 platform, the car also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, one-pedal driving, and three regenerative braking settings.

In terms of equipment levels, the Aion ES comes with LED lighting, auto headlamps and wipers, dual-zone automatic air-conditioning, rear air vents, leatherette seats, and a power tailgate. Its cabin includes a rotary gear selector, an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, a 3.5-inch LCD multi-info display, and a six-way adjustable driver’s seat.

Safety features include two airbags, ISOFIX mounts, a reverse camera, and electronic stability control (ESP). Available in Glamour Black, Holographic Silver, and Pure White, the sedan offers a boot capacity of 450 litres and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The Aion ES is backed by an eight-year/160,000 km warranty for the vehicle and an eight-year/200,000 km warranty for the battery, motor, and ECU. With 21 showrooms and service centres nationwide, GAC is ready to support its Malaysian customers. And to celebrate its launch, buyers will receive a complimentary 7 kW wallbox charger valued at RM3,500.