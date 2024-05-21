GAC Aion Y Plus launches at Malaysia Autoshow 2024, starting from RM119k

At the 2024 Malaysia Autoshow, the covers has come off the GAC Aion Y Plus, a fully electric compact MPV that was most seen in the region during its Thailand launch back in September, and now here starting at RM119k.

GAC Aion Y Plus Elite - RM119,800

GAC Aion Y Plus Premium - RM135,800

By contrast, the Thai-price of Aion Y plus starts at 1.0699 million baht and goes up to 1.2999 million baht, which works out to between approximately RM140,000 to RM170,000 if converted directly.

Based on the brand’s AEP 2.0 pure electric platform, Aion Y Plus measures 4535 in length, is 1,870mm wide and 1,650mm tall with a wheelbase of 2750mm. Both variants are driven by a single front-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor that outputs 204PS and 225 Nm.

Powering them is a sole battery configuration, that being a 63.2kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack provided by GAC and utlising their ‘Magazine Battery 2.0’ technology, enough to deliver a range of 490km (NEDC). Maximum AC charging rate is 6.6kW while DC charging is maxes out at 80kW.

Interior highlights include a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with support for Apple CarPlay (wired). Nope, we have not heard of Android Auto being included.

The pricier Premium variant adds goodies such as power-adjustable front driver and passenger seats, a wireless smartphone charger, as well as 32-colour ambient interior lighting.

At the rear, that large automatic tailgate opens up to reveal a very practical 405-litres of space, which can then expand to reveal 1,200-litres of cargo room should the rear seats be folded down.

There’s also a panoramic sunroof as is the norm these days, a 360-degree surround view camera system, and a 6-speaker audio system branded ‘Bongiovi’. Insert giggling emoji here.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that the Aion Y Plus in its entry Elite variant misses out on active safety feature, which are exclusive to the Premium. This adds functionality such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Intelligent Cruise Assist, and Traffic Jam Assist.

In August 2023, 26,713 units of Aion Y Plus were sold in China, surpassing BYD Yuan Plus (24,272 units) and only second to the Tesla Model Y (51,117 units) as one of the best-selling pure electric SUVs in China.

GAC and local distributors WTCA are also offering the Aion Y Plus with a 8-year (or 160,000km) vehicle warranty as well as an 8-years (or 200,000km) EV battery warranty that also covers the electric motor and control systems.

In conjunction with their launch and the ongoing Malaysia Autoshow 2024, GAC are also offering the first 200 customers some early bird promotions, that being a free 7kW home wallbox charger worth RM3,500 and RM1,000 worth of charging credits from JomCharge.

Interestingly, two special 'packages' of OEM accessories can be selected, to which early birds can choose between: a outdoor lifestyle package as well as an indoor theatre package which adds a very large display facing the rear seats.