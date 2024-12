Mazda’s latest flagship SUV, the Mazda CX-80, has made its ASEAN debut at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2024. Unveiled alongside the smaller CX-60, the CX-80 is a part of Mazda’s Large Product group and is set to replace the outgoing CX-8 (and CX-9?).

Fully imported from Japan, it is built on the Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture, which features a longitudinal engine layout and rear-wheel-drive setup, underscoring Mazda’s commitment to delivering a premium driving experience, and competing with European rivals.

The CX-80 measures 4,995 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, and 1,710 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,120 mm. These dimensions make it significantly larger than the CX-60, offering a 250 mm longer wheelbase and more interior space Compared to the CX-8 and CX-9, the CX-80 boasts the longest wheelbase among Mazda’s three-row SUVs, but its visual similarity, which is very apparent in the flesh, does make it seem like it’s a scaled up CX-60 - or a CX-60 LWB (long wheelbase).

The CX-80 is targeted at premium three-row SUVs like the Audi Q7, and Mercedes-Benz GLS aligning with Mazda’s intent to push further into the luxury segment. It also positions itself as a rival to the recently upscale Hyundai Santa Fe.

What cannot be faulted, however, is the impressive cabin, with a mixture of high quality materials and very high standard of build and design that can easily rival top brands. It’s a feast of tactility we feel other premium cars have strayed away from.

Being a preview, Mazda did not offer comment on what specification the CX-80 might materialise in when it presumably does make its official debut onto the Malaysian market, leaving all powertrain options still on the table as possibility.

That said, given that the model has made its appearance at KLIMS 2024 in plug-in hybrid (PHEV) guise, this electrified flavour is the likeliest to arrive with a price tag attached. In other markets, its PHEV system comprises of a 2.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine paired to an electric motor for a combined output of 328PS and 500 Nm while its electric-only range stands at around 65 km thanks to its 17.8kWh lithium ion battery.

It remains to be seen if other engine options stand a realistic chance of launching in Malaysia given their large displacement as they all come with a 3.3-litre capacity - either powered by petrol or diesel. These turbocharged inline-6 engines are the newest powerplants to come out of Mazda, and while they are sure to impress on power and a silky delivery, it does pose buyers with a significant road tax penalty. That said, they are supplemented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system to improve efficiency.

The CX-80, being a 3-row SUV, and similar to the current CX-8, is available with two seating layouts, starting with a 6-seater 2-2-2 configuration with captain seats in the second row for a more luxurious experience. Should you need more people moving options, the 7-seater layout offers a more practical setup with a 60:40 split-folding second-row bench and a 50:50 split-folding third-row bench.

Of course, it also features the usual roster of connectivity, tech, convenience, and safety features we’ve come to expect from Mazda, but the real question that will remain until its official market entry will be how much are buyers willing to pay for it, especially if is to be even pricier than the current (and outgoing) CX-8.