Bermaz Motor has raised the stakes at this year's Kuala Lumpur International Mobility (formerly ‘Motor’) Show (KLIMS) by confirming the showcase of two - not just one - impressive SUVs from Mazda’s new-generation of premium global offerings: the Mazda CX-60 and the larger Mazda CX-80, it’s longer, 3-row sibling.

Both SUVs aim to disrupt the premium SUV segment, offering compelling alternatives to established rivals like the BMW X3 and X5, Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLE, as well as the Volvo XC60 and XC90.

Of course, the surprise addition of the Mazda CX-80 to the event underscores the brand’s ambition to capture the growing demand for executive SUVs. While Volkswagen’s Touareg also targets this segment, the CX-80 sets itself apart by being one of the few three-row premium SUVs available.

Mazda CX-80 - The longer, 3-row SUV to supplant the CX-8?

The CX-80 measures an imposing 4,995 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, and 1,710 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,120 mm. Compared to its smaller sibling, the CX-60, the CX-80 is offers a roomier 3-row cabin and more practicality, which is exactly the description one would give for the current CX-8 over the CX-5.

When stacked in tandem with the Mercedes-Benz GLE, for example, the CX-80 is longer but narrower and shorter in height. Its extended wheelbase emphasises its cab-rearward proportions, a design hallmark of its front-engine, rear-wheel-drive platform.

Visually, the CX-80 carries forward Mazda’s enduringly admired design language, featuring L-shaped lighting signatures in the headlamps and taillights, a bold chrome-accented grille, and sculpted fender elements that highlight its athletic lines. Larger rear-quarter windows enhance visibility for third-row passengers, catering to family-friendly utility.

Globally, the CX-60 is offered with a variety of powertrains that are expected to extend to the CX-80. These include a pair of 3.3L inline-6 engines, fuelled either by petrol or diesel.

First up, a 284 PS/450 Nm mild-hybrid turbocharged petrol contender, followed by a diesel counterpart producing up to 254 PS/550 Nm. For those seeking a more electrified expereince, Mazda does offer the CX-80 as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), using combination of a 192 PS 2.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine and a 175 PS electric motor, delivering a total output of 328 PS and 500 Nm while its onboard 17.8 kWh battery allows for an all-electric range of up to 60 km. Expect the PHEV to be the the likely candidate for a Malaysian launch, given how much a 3.3-litre engine would cost to run in road tax alone.

Inside, much like the exterior, the CX-80’s cabin does mirror the CX-60’s premium aesthetics, materials, and ergonomics, showcasing a wing-shaped dashboard, a wide center console, and extensive use of premium soft-touch materials. Mazda’s technology suite includes a digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Mazda Connect, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display, and an optional 12-speaker Bose sound system, to name a few.

For added variety, and like the CX-8, the CX-80 also offers a six-seater configuration with second-row captain’s chairs, a panoramic glass sunroof, and rear side window sunshades. Practicality is also a key focus, with up to 687 liters of boot space available with the third-row folded (258 liters with it upright) and a cavernous 1,971 liters with all rear seats stowed.

Naturally, Mazda’s i-ActivSense suite of advanced driver-assistance systems makes a return on all variants and including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, and lane-centering assist.

Mazda CX-5 MS Limited Edition

On a final note, Bermaz has also confirmed a third SUV to appear alongside the CX-80 and CX-60: the Mazda CX-5 MS Limited Edition (not pictured). While the “MS” is likely a nod to Mazdaspeed, the enhancements are expected to focus on aesthetic upgrades, such as a body kit and interior refinements, along with improved driving dynamics.

Given the current 2nd-generation CX-5 has already reached its 8th year in production while the much newer CX-50 (left-hand drive only for now) waits in the wings, expect this MS Limited Edition to be one of the first in a series of run-out versions for the model.