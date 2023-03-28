Lamborghini announces plans for fully electric Urus SUV by 2030

Lamborghini is taking its bestselling Urus Super SUV to the next level – the electric level!

CEO Stephan Winkelmann has confirmed that a fully electric Lamborghini Urus is on the horizon and set to hit the road by the end of this decade. This is not just a new chapter for Lamborghini, but a whole new book in the world of luxury electric vehicles.

With a budget of $1.8 billion over the next four years, the high-performance sports brand is revving up its efforts to electrify its popular models. The iconic Urus is getting a major upgrade, with plans to transform it into a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) by 2024.

And that's just the beginning! Lamborghini is gearing up to launch its first fully electric vehicle in 2028 – a stunning "2+2, two-door car with more ground clearance" that is sure to turn heads. And the electric Urus model is set to hit the market in 2029.

Picture credit: electrek.co

Lamborghini is paving the way for a new era of sustainable luxury, where performance and environmental responsibility go hand-in-hand.

Lamborghini CEO claimed that 2022 would be the last year we would see a new solely gas-powered Lambo released. Winkelmann added that the their first two electric vehicles will help lower overall emissions by 80%.

Until the Italian carmaker releases their first two BEVs at the end of the decade, its current lineup will be “hybridize”. Starting with an Aventador HEV in 2023, then a Huracan PHEV and Urus PHEV due in 2024.