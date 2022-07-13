Leaked: Honda SUV RS Concept Now Ready For Showrooms?

New images of a new super-compact Honda SUV have emerged from an Indonesian source, revealing it to be the rumoured production version of the SUV RS Concept from the 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS).

There, the pictures reached the internet through local automotive site Autonet Magz, which all but confirmed the identity of this little high-rider. Indonesia is market rife with smaller-than-usual SUV/crossovers with models such as the Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize being popular with buyers.

Naturally, Honda would like a piece of that action, and they intend to get it with this new model whose name is yet to be known. What is, though, is the fact that it’ll be called ‘something-RV’, and that it’s probably due for a full reveal before long as the car itself looks finished and ready for showrooms.

Honda SUV RS - To take on the Perodua Ativa?

After all, last year’s SUV RS Concept did get very positive responses, even from those observers in the region. India is another market where Honda could pitch the small SUV, competing with the Tata Punch, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet.

There’s clearly plenty of ‘toning down’ work in terms of design here with this leaked Honda SUV sporting a much less fanciful front end treatment. Gone is the Peugeot-style integrated grille, slim LED headlights, and oversized wheels, for example, for a much more conservative look.

In these cramped photos, it looks more like a shrunken BR-V, indicating that this new mystery model leans closer to Honda’s older cars aesthetically instead of the newer style found on the Civic FE and 3rd-generation HR-V.

We’ve got no leads as yet about what the interior might be like except to say that luxury isn’t going to be paramount given the value-oriented price this will be pitched at. That said, Honda Sensing could be on the cards.

In terms of possible powertrains, we could see Honda turn to their much-loved 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol as found in the City and BR-V or perhaps endow it with the newer, punchier 1.0-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol to really give the Daihatsu Rocky a real run for its money.

If it performs well with Indonesian buyers and especially against the competition, we wouldn’t put it past Honda Malaysia from seeing its potential and wanting to offer it in showrooms on our shores as well. Against the Perodua Ativa, it will surely put up an aggressive fight.