Lim Guan Eng Isn't Aware Of Act 333 Amendments - Dr Wee

Malaysia's Transport Minister, Dr Wee Ka Siong, has blasted back at DAP chairman, Lim Guan Eng, over his statement regarding the Mat Rempits and illegal motorcycle racing.

Following the unfortunate illegal racing incident that happened in Penang earlier this month which led to five deaths, Guan Eng stated that more fatal accidents were caused by Mat Rempits compared to drunk driving, but the punishments by law are not equal and no major actions have been taken by the Transport Ministry to address this issue.

*Image credit: NST

Act 333 already amended in 2020

Dr Wee fired back at the DAP chairman, stating that the DAP chairman is not aware of the amendments made by Dr Wee on Act 333 back in 2020. In fact, two major amendments were introduced. These are:

Act 333, Section 41 - Punishment for deaths caused by reckless driving, minimum jail sentence increased from two years to five years, fine increased from RM5,000 to RM20,000.

Subsequent offences - Minimum jail sentence increased from two years to 10 years, fine increased from RM5,000 to RM50,000, 10-year driving license ban.

*Image credit: Gempak

Long-term plan to tackle 'mat rempits' & illegal racing

There were also some amendments to Section 42 which covered reckless and dangerous driving, which saw the driving license ban increased from two years to five years. To add salt to the wound, Dr Wee stated, "It shows that Lim wasn’t serious and he did not look at the amendments on Act 333 that was passed and gazetted."

There's also a long-term plan being concocted by a special team formed by the Transport Ministry, which will look at the current rules, technical components, and advocacy activities. Dr Wee will be presenting the details soon.