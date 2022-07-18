Limited Edition 2022 BMW 3 Series Unveiled in Malaysia - From RM262,800

BMW Malaysia has unveiled its latest 'limited special edition' BMW 3 Series - the 320i M Sport and 330i M Sport.

Fitted with new features and additional equipment, these locally-assembled models offer a more enhanced yet premium driving experience for one of the country's best-selling sports sedans within the premium segment.

Limited BMW 320i M Sport Edition

Starting with the 320i M Sport Edition, this model comes together with the M Sport Package which features the new 18-inch M light alloy wheels (double-spoke style 790 M).

To further enhance its overall sportiness, it also comes with the variable sport steering, M leather steering wheel, and Individual Roof-Lining Anthracite. For this bad boy, it is priced at RM262,800 (OTR price excluding insurance).

Limited BMW 330i M Sport Edition

For the limited edition 2022 BMW 330i M Sport, it now features an electrical glass roof together with the Harman Kardon surround sound system for extra driving pleasure.

As for the exterior, BMW Malaysia has kitted it with a new set of 19-inch M light alloy wheels (double-spoke style 791 M). If you prefer this over the 320i, then it can be yours for RM304,800 (OTR price excluding insurance).

As for exterior colour options, both the 2022 BMW 320i M Sport Edition and BMW 330i M Sport Edition are offered in Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Mineral Grey as well as the M Portimao Blue. Interior-wise, there's only the Leather Vernasca Black for the upholstery.