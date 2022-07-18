Limited Edition 2022 BMW 3 Series Unveiled in Malaysia - From RM262,800

Editor's Pick
BMW Malaysia has unveiled its latest 'limited special edition' BMW 3 Series - the 320i M Sport and 330i M Sport.

Fitted with new features and additional equipment, these locally-assembled models offer a more enhanced yet premium driving experience for one of the country's best-selling sports sedans within the premium segment.

2022 bmw 320i m sport edition price malaysia

Limited BMW 320i M Sport Edition

Starting with the 320i M Sport Edition, this model comes together with the M Sport Package which features the new 18-inch M light alloy wheels (double-spoke style 790 M).

2022 bmw 320i m sport edition price malaysia

To further enhance its overall sportiness, it also comes with the variable sport steering, M leather steering wheel, and Individual Roof-Lining Anthracite. For this bad boy, it is priced at RM262,800 (OTR price excluding insurance).

2022 bmw 330i m sport edition price malaysia

Limited BMW 330i M Sport Edition

For the limited edition 2022 BMW 330i M Sport, it now features an electrical glass roof together with the Harman Kardon surround sound system for extra driving pleasure.

As for the exterior, BMW Malaysia has kitted it with a new set of 19-inch M light alloy wheels (double-spoke style 791 M). If you prefer this over the 320i, then it can be yours for RM304,800 (OTR price excluding insurance).

2022 bmw 330i m sport edition price malaysia

As for exterior colour options, both the 2022 BMW 320i M Sport Edition and BMW 330i M Sport Edition are offered in Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Mineral Grey as well as the M Portimao Blue. Interior-wise, there's only the Leather Vernasca Black for the upholstery.

