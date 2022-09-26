Limited Edition BMW 5 Series '5porty' Package Unveiled - From RM347,000, 30 Units Only

Auto Bavaria is now offering the BMW 5 Series with a limited edition package dubbed '5porty'.

Only 30 units of the limited edition BMW 5 Series with M Performance Parts will go on sale and interested parties can choose between two 5 Series models - the BMW 530i M Sport or the BMW 530e M Sport.

M Performance Parts galore

If you're one of the 30 lucky folks that'll get the chance to own one of these limited-edition BMW 5 Series models, the list of M Performance Parts should be more than enough to enhance its overall sporty exterior and interior look and feel.

These include:

BMW M Performance High Gloss Black Kidney Grille

BMW M50 Years Wheel Cap

BMW M Performance Carbon Fibre Mirror Cover

BMW M50 Years Emblem (Front and Rear Bonnet)

BMW M Performance Carbon Fibre Steering Cover

BMW LED Door Lights Projector

BMW Gloss Black Air Duct Trims (Left and Right)

BMW M Performance Set of Paddle Shift

BMW M Performance Floor Mats

Samsung Galaxy Ultra S22 included (for free)

The 5porty package for the BMW 5 Series limited edition models will also include some 'attractive complimentary accessories such as the BMW Advanced Car Eye 2.0, an HD wide-angle camera, a Sttoke Ceramic Reusable Cup, complimentary tinting, and a Samsung Galaxy Ultra S22.

As for pricing, Auto Bavaria dealerships will be selling the limited edition BMW 5 Series with the 5porty package from RM347,000. There are six Auto Bavaria dealerships located across Malaysia if you would like to book one or get more information. For more info on the BMW 530e M Sport and BMW 530i M Sport launched in 2021, click here.