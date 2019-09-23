Malaysia Is The Only Country Outside Of Japan To Have Toyota GR Garages

In conjunction with the official launch of the all-new Gazoo Racing (GR) A90 Supra, UMW Toyota Motors also unveiled its new GR Garage, a "Shop in Shop" concept store that retails GR products – starting with the GR Supra, GR high-performance aftermarket products, and GR lifestyle merchandise.

Malaysia is the only country outside Japan that will house GR Garages, and as a start, there will be five outlets at selected dealer outlets – 3 in the Klang Valley, and 1 each in the North and South regions respectively.

UMW Toyota Deputy Chairman, Akio Takeyama added, “The TGR Festival, Vios Challenge, and Toyota Velocity Esports Championship have shown how Toyota is injecting more passion into its motorsports activities,”

“However, we find that this is not enough to cater for car enthusiasts and motorsports fan’s needs in Malaysia. So we have come up with a new platform - the GR Garage, a place where they can gather and talk about their passion of cars… especially sports cars and motorsports.”

