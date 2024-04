Below is the list of public holidays in Malaysia for the year 2024 and some tips on proper car maintenance before heading on a road trip.

Malaysia Public Holidays 2024

Below is the list of public holidays in Malaysia 2024. The public holidays 2024 Malaysia dates are subject to official changes, hence it is recommended to check back regularly for updates.



Date Day Holiday States 1 Jan Mon New Year’s Day National except Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis & Terengganu 14 Jan Sun YDPB Negeri Sembilan’s Birthday Negeri Sembilan 15 Jan Mon YDPB Negeri Sembilan’s Birthday Holiday Negeri Sembilan 25 Jan Thu Thaipusam Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Putrajaya, Johor, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Penang & Perak 1 Feb Thu Federal Territory Day Kuala Lumpur, Labuan & Putrajaya 8 Feb Thu Israk and Mikraj Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis & Terengganu 10 Feb Sat Chinese New Year National 11 Feb Sun Chinese New Year Holiday National 12 Feb Mon Chinese New Year Holiday National except Johor & Kedah 20 Feb Tue Independence Declaration Day Melaka 4 Mar Mon Installation of Sultan Terengganu Terengganu 12 Mar Tue Awal Ramadan Johor, Kedah & Melaka 23 Mar Sat Sultan of Johor’s Birthday Johor 28 Mar Thu Nuzul al-Quran National except Johor, Kedah, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah & Sarawak 29 Mar Fri Good Friday Sabah & Sarawak 10 Apr Wed Hari Raya Aidilfitri National 11 Apr Thu Hari Raya Aidilfitri Holiday National 26 Apr Fri Sultan of Terengganu’s Birthday Terengganu 1 May Wed Labour Day National 17 May Fri Raja Perlis’ Birthday Perlis 22 May Wed Wesak Day National 23 May Thu Hari Hol Pahang Holiday Pahang 30 May Thu Harvest Festival Labuan & Sabah 31 May Fri Harvest Festival Holiday Labuan & Sabah 1 Jun Sat Hari Gawai Sarawak 2 Jun Sun Hari Gawai Holiday Sarawak 3 Jun Mon Agong’s Birthday National 4 Jun Tue Hari Gawai Holiday Sarawak 16 Jun Sun Arafat Day Kelantan & Terengganu 17 Jun Mon Hari Raya Haji National 16 Jun Tue Hari Raya Haji Holiday Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis & Terengganu 30 Jun Sun Sultan of Kedah’s Birthday Kedah 7 Jul Sun Georgetown World Heritage City Day Penang 7 Jul Sun Awal Muharram National 8 Jul Mon Awal Muharram Holiday National except Johor, Kedah, Kelantan & Terengganu 9 Jul Tue Georgetown World Heritage City Holiday Penang 13 Jul Sat Penang Governor’s Birthday Penang 22 Jul Mon Sarawak Day Sarawak 30 Jul Tue Sultan of Pahang’s Birthday Pahang 11 Aug Sun Hari Hol Almarhum Sultan Iskandar Johor 24 Aug Sat Melaka Governor’s Birthday Melaka 31 Aug Sat Merdeka Day National 1 Sep Sun Merdeka Day Holiday Kelantan & Terengganu 16 Sep Mon Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday National 16 Sep Mon Malaysia Day National 17 Sep Tue Malaysia Day Holiday National 29 Sep Sun Sultan of Kelantan’s Birthday Kelantan 30 Sep Mon Sultan of Kelantan’s Birthday Holiday Kelantan 5 Oct Sat Sabah Governor’s Birthday Sabah 12 Oct Sat Sarawak Governor’s Birthday Sarawak 31 Oct Thu Deepavali National except Sarawak 1 Nov Fri Sultan of Perak’s Birthday Perak 11 Dec Wed Sultan of Selangor’s Birthday Selangor 24 Dec Tue Christmas Eve Sabah 25 Dec Wed Christmas Day National

This list of 2024 public holidays Malaysia is to help better plan your holidays and festive celebrations. You may find below the Malaysia calendar 2024 with public holidays.

Car maintenance tips: How to check your car before a road trip or long holiday

Road trips are fun and much loved by Malaysians, with endless choice of delicious food and great scenery just a couple of hours drive away. However, the fun could very easily turn into a nightmare if your car decides to break down mid-journey.

Here are some car maintenance tips and how to check if your car is working well to fully enjoy the road trip experience!

1. How to check engine oil

Engine oil is the most important part of any vehicle as it helps to reduce friction between components and ensure that everything runs smoothly. You can identify whether your engine oil needs to be changed based on these five warning signs:

Knocking sound from the engine caused by friction between the metal components as a result of dirty or less concentrated engine oil. Smell of burning petrol or gray/bluish smoke coming out from the exhaust pipe caused by an oil leak or engine overheating. Darker engine oil colour as compared to the usual brown or transparent caused by dirt and debris from internal combustion of the engine. This is usually the simplest indicator and can be identified with a simple dipstick oil check.

How to check engine oil level:

Remove the dipstick and clean it from any oil particles

Re-insert the dipstick into the engine oil and check the oil level and colour

If the oil is above the average level, remove some of the oil so as to not affect the engine performance

Clean the dipstick with a tissue and check the oil colour

Car engine warning light starts blinking on the dashboard indicating that the car is low on black oil.

Increase in fuel consumption caused by dilution of the engine oil which results in more stress on the engine.

2. How to check coolant level

The coolant is important in keeping the engine running at a safe temperature and prevents overheating. It is important to know how to check the coolant level on a road trip as long drives put a lot of strain on the engine. It is important to know that you should not check the coolant level while the engine is still hot as it may lead to serious burns. Here is how to check your coolant level:

Open the hood of the car and locate the coolant reservoir The coolant reservoir should have a L (low) and F (full) markings on it Add more coolant if the fluid is close to the L marking, all the way close to the F marking Low coolant level or overheating should also be indicated on the dashboard if it happens

3. How to check brake fluid and car brake pad

The brake fluid functions to ensure that your brakes work well. This is especially important to prevent major accidents from occuring. Here is how to check brake fluid levels:

Open the hood of the car and identify the brake cylinder reservoir Check the fluid level by making sure it is not too low from the ‘full’ line Fill up the reservoir if brake fluid is low. However, a low brake fluid usually indicates that the brake pads have worn out. It is highly recommended to consult a professional car mechanic for proper maintenance

Here is how to check car brake pad:

You can check the brake pad through the holes in the wheel. Thin-looking brake pads indicate it is time for a replacement Loud squealing noise when braking may indicate a wear in brake pads Vibrating in the brake pedal or steering wheel when braking may also indicate worn brake pads

4. How to check power steering fluid

The power steering fluid functions to ensure that the steering wheel is responsive and smooth. You may check the power steering fluid level with the following steps:

Open the hood of the car and locate the power steering fluid reservoir Identify the fluid level by ensuring it is above the MIN marking but not over the MAX marking Some vehicles may be equipped with a dipstick instead. Identify the fluid level by inserting the dipstick to check the fluid level Add power steering fluid up to the appropriate level

5. How to check gearbox oil level

Maintaining the gearbox oil at an optimum level is important to ensure you can switch gears smoothly on the road. Here are steps on how to check your gearbox oil level:

Open the hood and locate the automatic transmission fluid with its dipstick. Remove the dipstick and wipe it clean Re-insert the dipstick and remove it The dipstick should have two ‘Full’ markings - one warm and one cold Add automatic transmission fluid if the level is below the warm line

6. How to check car tires

The car tires are the main contact points with the road and should be checked frequently to prevent accidents from happening. Here are some important factors to consider to ensure that your tyre is in the perfect condition for a road trip.

How to check tire balance

Ensuring that your tires are balanced is important as it helps to distribute weight evenly around the entire circumference of the tire which helps to prevent premature wear of car parts and uncomfortable vibrations when driving. Here are some tips on how to check if your tires are balanced:

A delay in steering wheel response time or veering of tires to left or right may indicate unbalanced tires Higher fuel consumption as a result of resistance is also an indicator of tire imbalance Uneven tire wear is one of the most distinctive signs of unbalanced tires Wear and tear of springs, shocks, bearings and other components may be a sign of tire imbalance as it causes the vehicle to work under immense pressure

How to check tire alignment

Proper wheel alignment is necessary to avoid premature wear on tyres, steering, suspension and brakes as well as optimizes driving stability, maximizes tyre life and improves handling performance. Here are some tips on how to check tire alignment:

You can inspect your car’s alignment using a measuring tape and a level. The distance between the front and rear centerlines of the tires should be equal. You may also place a level on top of the tires to check for vertical alignment The tire may not be aligned if there is more wear and tear on one side of the tire as compared to the other Scraping, whining or grinding sounds may indicate that the tire has been misaligned

How to check tyre pressure

It is important to ensure that your tyre pressure is optimum as this helps to maximize tyre life, quicker steering response, better fuel efficiency and better vehicle performance. Here are some tips on how to check tyre pressure:

You may use a digital or standard tyre pressure gauge. This can easily be purchased in workshops or found at petrol stations. You may check your tyres’ recommended PSI by looking at the PSI stated by the side door.

7. How to check car battery health

The car battery is the most vital component of a car. Without it, cars are unable to function. As like any other components, a car battery will need to be changed occasionally, between two to five years, depending on the usage.