Malaysian Customs Seizes RM11 Million Worth Of Luxury Cars And Bikes

The Royal Malaysian Customs Department made the news when they seized RM11 million worth of luxury cars and bikes.

While fancy cars being taken away by Customs are nothing new, three photos showing the goods in question certainly got our fullest attention. The main hero that got entangled in the seizure was apparently a Ford GT40, a rare American muscle car.

*Image credit: Bernama

Ford GT40, Mazda RX-7, Volkswagen Kombi + more

It was reported that these cars were brought into the county without any valid import documents. Apart from the rare Ford GT40 (we think it's a kit car rather than a true bonafide GT40), they also seized some rare beauties such as a first-gen Ford Mustang, Volkswagen Kombi, Mazda RX-7 FD, Mini Clubman, and arguably Malaysia's favourite MPV, the Toyota Vellfire.

There were some nice bikes included in the raid as well which were a Honda CB1100, Honda Africa Twin, KTM 1290 Super Adventure, and a bunch of Harley-Davidson models. That's quite a haul from the Ops Bearing set up by the Malaysian Customs Department.

*Image credit: Bernama

Some vehicles were brought in by students

All in all, the seized vehicles were said to be worth around RM4.24 million with RM7.12 million in unpaid duties. It was also reported that some of the cars were brought in by students and they weren't aware of getting the proper permits for their cars and bikes.

The vehicles were brought in from several different countries like Japan, America, and the United Kingdom. Hopefully, the owners can get their cars back safe and sound because it would sad if we won't be able to see at least some of these beauties on Malaysian roads in the future.