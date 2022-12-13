CKD Mercedes EQ models on the way - cheaper Mercedes EVs next year?

Locally assembled EQ models are on the way. Flagship, EQS to potentially be the first model.

Although the most electrifying thing at the launch of the Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ was the car itself, the confirmation of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia's plans to locally assemble their electric vehicles next year also created a bit of a buzz.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) CEO and President, Sagree Sardien said locally assembled EQ models are on the way, and she asked for everyone to look for some exciting news from MBM in Q1, 2023, indicating that is probably when we will hear more about it.

No details were revealed to what models will be given the CKD treatment, but many are speculating that the EQS, Mercedes' flagship electric vehicle, will probably be the first offering.

The CKD EQ, no matter what model will probably be assembled in Mercedes' Pekan, Pahang assembly plant, where vehicles like the CKD S-Class, CKD C-Class and CKD Mercedes-AMG A35 and GLA35 are all put together.

The imported Mercedes-Bens EQS was launched in Malaysia back in July 2022 and was priced from RM698,888. The electric limousine uses a 120kWh lithium-ion battery which feeds a single electric motor at the rear axle to deliver an output of 333PS and a range up to 782km on the WLTP test cycle. It has 565Nm of torque, which helps the car to complete the 0-100km/h sprint of just 6.2 seconds.