  4. Toyota challenges Mitsubishi in ASEAN's toughest truck rally - Enters Gazoo Racing Hilux team

Auto News
In this year's edition of the Asian Cross Country Rally (AXCR 2023), the competition heats up with the participation of Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand, marking their debut in the challenging 2,000 km rally.

Steering a Toyota Hilux adorned with the team's signature red-and-white livery, Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand has stepped onto the scene, succeeding last year's representatives, the Toyota Cross Country Team Thailand, who secured a second-place finish overall.

2023 Toyota Hilux Gazoo Racing team Asian Cross Country Championship

In a thrilling showdown, the Hilux will go head-to-head against the newly unveiled 2024 Mitsubishi Triton, fielded by defending champions Team Mitsubishi RalliArt. Both formidable squads will compete in Group T1, a category for modified cross-country vehicles.

2023 Hilux Gazoo Racing team AXCR 2023

Behind the wheel of Team Gazoo Racing Thailand's Hilux, we have Jaras Jaengkamolkulchai and Sinopong Trairat (#102), as well as Mana Pornsiricherd and Kittisak Klinchan (#111).

Toyota Hilux 2023 AXCR Gazoo Racing

It's worth noting that AXCR 2023 marks the first complete rally since the Covid-19 pandemic, as last year's race was conducted on a shortened schedule that excluded travel.

This full-fledged rally spans across 6 legs, commencing in Laos on August 13th and concluding at the Prasat Wat Phou UNESCO World Heritage site, also in Laos, on August 19th.

Related Tags
Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia Toyota Malaysia Mitsubishi Triton Toyota Hilux Asian Cross Country Rally
Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

