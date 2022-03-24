Mitsubishi Xpander Facelift Launched In Thailand - Malaysia Next?

The Mitsubishi Xpander facelift has been launched in Thailand, is Malaysia next?

The Mitsubishi Xpander facelift has officially been launched in Thailand after first launching in Indonesia in November 2021. It is now meaner, bigger and more fuel-efficient than ever.

The introduction of the Xpander facelift to the Thai market coincided with the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) 2022.

Mitsubishi Xpander Exterior

In terms of exterior changes, the new facelift Mitsubishi Xpander comes with Mitsubishi's Dynamic Shield design language expressed through the new grille, LED position lights, and the T-shaped headlights and fog lamps on the lower part of the front bumper.

The rear of the facelift Xpander has also been given a refresh, featuring a redesigned tailgate, bumper and new LED taillights.

The Xpander has grown slightly compared to before, with an increase of 75 mm on its front overhang and 45 mm at the rear. It's also a little bit taller now, as Mitsubishi has given it a 20mm increase in ride height.

Interior Upgrades Mitsubishi Xpander

As for the interior of the facelift Xpander, it has been said that the quality of materials has been upgraded by Mitsubishi, where the compact MPV now features soft-touch materials on the armrest and door trim.

The instrument panel and the steering wheel have also been given a new look, now looking sportier than ever.

The latest Xpander now comes with a 9-inch infotainment screen which is equipped with Apple CarPlay. There are also added convenience features, like a large storage space for goods at the centre console and below the armrest and USB Type-A and Type-C charging outlets.

Mitsubishi Xpander Powertrain Changes

The facelift Mitsubishi Xpander is now equipped with a CVT-type automatic transmission that replaces the conventional automatic transmission found in the previous model.

The previous Xpander's engine soldiers on in the facelift, so we can expect the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder MIVEC engine to push out the same 105 PS and 141 Nm of torque. An exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system has been added to the engine, which should help the MPV with fuel efficiency and not alter performance.

Pricing Mitsubishi Xpander facelift

There's no word on its pricing just yet, but many speculate that there could be a price bump that'll give the MPV a price tag closer to the THB800k mark (RM100k).

Picture credits: Autospinn Thailand