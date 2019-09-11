MYPerodua Nation Carnival Is Coming To Setia Alam Next Week

The MYPerodua Nation 2019 will open its doors to everyone from 20-22 September at the Setia City Oval Lawn in Setia Alam, with 25,000 visitors expected over three days – the biggest ever for the event.

“Following successful events in Shah Alam in 2017 and Sungai Petani in 2018, the MYPerodua Nation 2019 carnival promises an exciting and fun-filled weekend for all like never before,” said Perodua President and Chief Executive Officer Dato’ Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“With attractive offers on new vehicles, including special deals for e-hailing, students and graduates, plus after-sales offers on selected GearUp bodykits and packages, lubricants, parts and accessories, there simply isn’t a better time or place to be or become a Perodua customer than at MYPerodua Nation 2019,” he added.

For customers’ benefit, Perodua’s entire value chain will be there, including Perodua Total Protect Plus, Perodua Pre-Owned Vehicles (POV), GearUp accessories and merchandise, parts, Perodua Genuine Oil and the UFirst loyalty programme – all in one place. Perodua’s financial and insurance partners will also be there to facilitate the purchase process.

Visitors can also make service appointments, inspect their vehicles with Tweckbot, test-drive the latest models, experience Advanced Safety Assist (ASA), take a trip through Perodua’s 26-year history at the Perodua Journey booth and take part in fun competitions, while kids will love the bungee trampoline, clay model colouring, virtual reality racing and drift tricycle activities.

There will also be a variety of performances and special appearances by renowned artistes such as Bunkface, Aman RA, Naim Daniel and more.

Looking for a new Perodua? Get the best deals here.