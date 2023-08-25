Need a hot hatch that's also a good commuter? Check out how the Suzuki Swift Sport can fit into your life at the Carlist Drive Auto Fair 2023

They say a true driving enthusiast revels in the rhythm of a manual transmission, but what if that enthusiast seeks a break from the third pedal without relinquishing the thrill of a spirited ride?

Enter the Suzuki Swift Sport, a dynamic warm/hot hatch that seamlessly transitions from weekday practicality to weekend excitement. Curious about this versatile gem? Come explore the Suzuki Swift Sport at the upcoming Carlist Drive Auto Fair 2023.

In the context of the Suzuki Swift Sport, Naza Eastern Motors, the official distributor in Malaysia, exclusively offers the 6-speed automatic variant. However, the absence of a manual gearbox in the Malaysian Swift Sport doesn't equate to disappointment.

As a daily companion, you'll appreciate the absence of clutch modulation, making city drives smoother. Yet, don't forget, this is a hot hatch.

Ideal for those venturing into the world of performance cars, the Swift Sport caters to beginners, particularly those accustomed to automatic transmissions. While the 6-speed AT might not deliver the immediate response of a manual transmission, it still offers a livable experience.

Moreover, the engine moniker "BoosterJet" bestows the tiny turbocharged engine with a sense of flair and excitement. The Swift Sport earns its hot hatch credentials through its turbocharged 1.4-litre 4-cylinder powerplant, producing 140 PS and 230 Nm of torque. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h takes a mere 7.6 seconds.

The Swift Sport's agility in corners truly sets it apart. Just brushing the 1-tonne mark, this hatchback dances through turns with remarkable nimbleness, leaving an indelible grin on your face.

Priced from RM 145,900 on the road without insurance, the Suzuki Swift Sport ZC33S comes with a 3-year/100,000-km warranty.

Sounds interesting? Why not explore the Japanese hot hatch up close and personal at the Carlist.my Drive Auto Fair, held at the Setia Alam Convention Centre from September 1 to 3, 2023, spanning Friday to Saturday, from 10 am to 8 pm.

