Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Suzuki Maruti debuts the 5-door Jimny and a coupe-styled SUV

Suzuki Maruti debuts the 5-door Jimny and a coupe-styled SUV

Auto News
 | 

Suzuki Maruti debuts the 5-door Jimny and a coupe-styled SUV

Suzuki Maruti, Suzuki Motor Corporation's subsidiary in India, has just unveiled two new SUVs, the 5-door Jimny and the Fronx.

Launched at India's 2023 Auto Expo, the all-new Jimny 5-Door and the all-new Fronx will go on sale immediately and are scheduled to be exported to other markets, including Africa and Latin America.

Jimny 5-Door

2023 Suzuki Jimny 5 -door

According to Suzuki, although the Jimny has now gained some extra metal and doors, 5-Door Jimny will still provide the driving performance expected by customers from an authentic off-roader, like the 3-door Jimny. 

Suzuki said they adopted the design and equipment from the original 3-door Jimny to appeal to a wider range of customers, especially those who love the 3-door Jimny but wished it came with more space and practicality.

2023 Suzuki Jimny 5 -door interior

Although rumours swirled that the 5-door Jimny would come with a hybrid powertrain, unfortunately, the 5-door Jimny debuted with only a 1.5-litre engine, producing 103hp and 134Nm of torque. This engine can be paired to either a 5-speed manual  or a 4-speed automatic.

2023 Suzuki Jimny 5 -door boot space

Like Suzuki mentioned before, the 5-door Jimny will still provide an authentic off-roading experience, which is why the it is also equipped with Suzuki's AllGrip Pro 4WD system featuring low-range gearing.

Fronx

2023 Suzuki fronx

The all-new Fronx is a new-genre SUV for Suzuki,  featuring coupe styling that’s strong and fluid in an easy-to-drive compact body. The bold and thick front grille and the front and rear styling emphasizes powerfulness and strong SUV. 

To add to its on trend styling, the high-quality interior makes efficient use of space, and the SUV adopts advanced equipment such as 360 view camera, headup display, wireless charger and rear-seat air conditioning vents, for convenience and comfort.

2023 Suzuki Fronx interior

The Fronx is offered with two engine options, the 1.0-litre Boosterjet and the 1.2-litre K Series.

The Boosterjet engine comes with an SHVS mild hybrid technology, capable of generating 99 horsepower and 148 Nm of torque. This powertrain is paired with a choice of either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

2023 Suzuki Fronx rear

The 1.2-liter K Series engine is capable of producing 89 horsepower with 113 Nm of torque and is offered with a choice of 5-speed manual transmission or Auto Gear Shift (AGS) system. The AGS transmission is basically an automated manual gearbox.

Related Tags
Suzuki Suzuki Malaysia Jimny 5-door Suzuki Fronx Suzuki Jimny 2023
Print
Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party