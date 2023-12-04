New Honda CRV 2024 Hybrid is Ready to be Unveil : Anticipating Price & Release Date in December

Presenting the new 2024 Honda CRV Hybrid in Malaysia with the Honda CRV 2024 expected price of RM227K and release date in December.



Honda Malaysia is finally ready to launch the new Honda CRV 2024! This marks the significant milestone as it introduces their first ever hybrid variant in Malaysia. The new Honda CRV 2024 displays a blend of cutting-edge technology, enhanced performance and plenty of new features. Scroll down to read more about the new CRV 2024!



Honda CRV 2024 Expected Price



As the launching of Honda CRV 2024Based on the launch of Honda CRV in Thailand and Indonesia, the new Honda CRV 2024 price for Malaysia is estimated to be around RM180K to RM222K for the 1.5L VTec Turbo and RM227K to RM242K for the 2.0 RS EHev. Click here for more info on the overseas launch.



Expected Honda CRV 2024 Release Date



Based on the information given by Honda Malaysia, the new Honda CRV 2024 release date is expected to be around December.



Honda CRV 2024 Spec



The highlight of the new Honda CRV 2024 is the introduction of the e:HEV powertrain, which makes it the first model in Honda’s line-up to feature the advanced hybrid technology. This variant claims to have an improved hybrid traction motor which provides a higher top speed of 335 Nm of torque with maximum horsepower of 182 hp. This new Honda CRV 2024 engine hybrid unit comprises a 2.0-liter dual motor i-MMD petrol-electric setup mated to an electric continuous variable transmission (e:CVT). Meanwhile, the 1.5L VTEC Turbo option remains the same with 243 Nm with 190 hp and a CVT. For detailed launch information in Indonesia and Thailand and a more fitting comparison and alignment with Honda Malaysia’s offerings, read more here.



Honda CRV 2024 Safety



Honda CRV 2024 prioritizes safety with the inclusion of the updated Honda Sensing system. It includes a wide-angle radar, camera and sonar sensors which enhance the car’s safety features. The Adaptive Driving Beam, a new addition to the ADAS suite contributes to a total of nine safety systems.



Honda CRV 2024 Interior



The new Honda CRV 2024 interior is equipped with modern features such as a 12-speaker Bose audio system which is a first for Honda Malaysia, 360-degree camera for driver convenience, Honda Connect telematics system and hands-free power tailgate with walkaway close feature all to make the SUV more appealing.



Honda CRV 2024 Exterior



The Honda CRV seems to have received a significant upgrade, with the introduction of the sporty RS trim level for the first time in Malaysia. The RS variant showcases a bold mesh-patterned front grille and an Active Shutter Grille on the lower front bumper for enhanced aerodynamics. There is also a full LED headlights and tail lights, LED fog lights and 18-inch Berlina Black alloy wheels.

Are you eagerly anticipating the arrival of the new 2024 Honda CR-V in Malaysia?



On the other hand, if you’re more interested in second hand/ used Honda CR-V in Malaysia, explore incredible deals on Carlist.my page now!