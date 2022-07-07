Next-Gen 2022 Ford Ranger To Go On Sale In Malaysia This July 2022

The much anticipated 2022 second-generation T6 Ranger will be going on sale in July 2022.

Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC), the custodian of the Ford brand in Malaysia, has announced that the much anticipated 2022 second-generation T6 Ranger will be available for sale nationwide at the end of this month.

2022 Ford Ranger redesigned

Redesigned from the ground up, the new Ranger has been labelled by Ford as the most versatile Ranger to date, designed as an all-rounder lifestyle vehicle for work, family and play.

The 2022 Ranger has been styled with many new nods to Ford’s larger F-150 pickup truck, and its larger radiator grille can clearly identify this with a horizontal bar that incorporates the Ford badge, which extends across the front to the new “C-clamp” set of daytime running lights. It also looks broader than before, and the reason for that is because Ford has added 50mm to its body width.

From the side profile, there is not much to shout about apart from the more pronounced wheel arches, but at the rear, there is a new tailgate that features the ‘RANGER’ lettering stamped into the metal.

We’ll likely be seeing the selection of variants mirroring the outgoing Ranger, including the Ranger Raptor, Wildtrak, XLT and XL.

2022 Ranger Raptor to come with petrol V6?

Speaking of the Ranger Raptor, Ford initially said that the 2.0-litre bi-turbocharged diesel engine would still be made available in other markets, but in March this year, Thailand debuted the Ranger Raptor with its brand-new gasoline twin-turbo 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, with 392hp and 583Nm - which means Malaysia too have a good chance of getting the Raptor in this configuration.

All other variants are expected to get the current EcoBlue 2.0-litre diesel engine, albeit with some slight modifications to improve cooling. The power these engines can put out varies according to model and whether they come in a single or bi-turbo form. The power outputs range from 150PS/350Nm - 210PS/500Nm.

These motors will be paired to a revised 10-speed automatic that’s lighter and more efficient than the outgoing model, featuring a tighter set of gear ratios to improve torque distribution and towing ability. Ford has also offered two versions of 4WD in the Ranger, the first being with the more familiar on-the-fly manual mode while the other is a more advanced, electronically-controlled on-demand 4WD system.

Regardless of variant, the Ranger now features much more premium soft-touch materials within its refreshed cabin, the centrepiece of which is either a 10-in or 12-in portrait-orientated touchscreen with the latest version of Ford’s SYNC 4 infotainment software, which also runs its fully digital instrument cluster.

Safety features in the 2022 Ford Ranger

Safety-wise, the Ranger is available with modern safety systems, such as:

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go

Lane centring assist

Lane-keeping assist

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear cross-traffic alert with auto brake and reverse AEB

To debut nationwide on 22 July

SDAC is planning to debut the next-generation Ranger in five regions across the country – central, northern, southern as well as Sabah and Sarawak – ahead of its nationwide availability.

The tour will be held over five weekends, starting with the main debut event, which will be starting from 22 July.

SDAC said that those who want to get a first-hand look at the new Ranger should sign up for the tour. Attendees will receive an in-depth product presentation and walkaround of the next-generation Ranger as well as place bookings.

Interested parties can register at the “Keep Me Informed” page at sdacford.com.my, to score exclusive invitations to the debut tour and find out when and where it will be hitting the city closest to them.