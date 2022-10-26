Ni Hsin obtains VTA approval for EV bikes in Malaysia

Ni Hsin EV Tech Sdn Bhd (NH EV Tech) has received the all-important VTA approval from JPJ for its EV bikes and offerings.

These two EV bikes under the Ebixon EV bikes are the TailG Bold and TailG Torq which will be sold and marketed under personal and commercial categories respectively starting in early 2023.

CKD operations in Seri Kembangan, Selangor

NH EV Tech already entered into an OEM agreement with Dongguan Tailing Motor Vehicle Co., Ltd. (TailG) to manufacture the Ebixon EV bikes in their MITI-approved manufacturing and assembly facility located in Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

TailG will handle the manufacturing and deliveries of components, software, and spare parts while NH EV Tech will take care of assembly, testing, quality control, as well as commission for these two EV bikes in the country starting in November 2022.

TailG in business in China since 2004

While this brand or company name might be new for a lot of folks, TailG has been in the business of R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service of new energy electric vehicles in China since 2004. Currently ranked in the top three spots in the Chinese market, TailG has over 7,000 exclusive shops located around the globe.

They also set the Guinness World Record for the greatest distance by electric scooter (single charge) back in 2020. The record was set by the TailG Super Power series and the distance? A very impressive 656.8km.

As for the two offerings that'll make their way into the Malaysian market in 2023, they'll feature a dual swappable battery system which is said to offer a range of up to 200km. These units can be easily charged at home or public charger and even swapped at designated battery stations.

50,000 units target in the next three years

According to Khoo Chee Kong, Managing Director of NH EV Tech, "Ebixon EV bikes are designed and developed to reach “near cost parity” with internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles in the Malaysian market, but at a running cost that’s up to 70% lower. Ebixon EV bikes are designed to suit the Malaysian and regional climate, road conditions, and ridership styles while ensuring quality, performance, comfort, handling efficiency, and lastly, affordability."

"We are targeting to sell 50,000 units of Ebixon EV bikes in Malaysia and ASEAN in the next three years. Demand for EV bikes in the region is expected to see explosive growth over the next three to 10 years, surpassing Europe and East Asia," added Khoo.