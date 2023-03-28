Nissan's new Skyline concept is just an old Infiniti Q50 full of goofy gimmicks

We're all pretty used to seeing an auto manufacturer market their car as having an all-in-one experience, but Nissan is probably the first one to stuff 30 goofy accessories into an ageing mid-size sedan to prove that they are doing some work and thinking of the future.

This is more of a you must see it to believe it rather than read it kind of thing as the video of the Nissan Skyline contemporary lifestyle vehicle concept and its 30 whacky features is most vivid when seen.

Nonetheless, the theme of the build is all about eat, sleep and play on the go, which is why they have pretty much stuffed the Skyline/Q50 up to the brim with features that practically turn it into a mobile home, like something out of a cheerful doomsday movie where you would have to rely on your vehicle for everything.

Everything from bins, tables, phone stands, projectors, sleeping are,a and garbage disposal are integrated into the car, and of course, Nissan was going to include a personal AI assistant name SORA which can remind you that you have yet to empty the bins.

For those of you wondering why the Nissan Skyline looks like a Skyline that you can't ever recall, well that's because in some parts of the world, including Japan, the Infiniti Q50 is sold as a Skyline.