»
»
»
»
  Home
  News
  Auto News
  Over 1,200 accidents recorded on Day 5 of Op Selamat 21

Over 1,200 accidents recorded on Day 5 of Op Selamat 21

Auto News
 | 

Over 1,200 accidents recorded on Day 5 of Op Selamat 21

Day 5 of the Op Selamat 21 for this year's Chinese New Year recorded a total of 1,261 road accidents recorded by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Based on the statistics provided by the Jabatan Siasatan dan Penguatkuasaan Trafik (JSPT) stated that 15 of the recorded accidents involved 17 fatalities.

Compared to the same period last year, that's an increase of seven road fatalities from the fifth day of Op Selamat 19 despite recording a lower number of road accidents.

Before that, Day 4 of Op Selamat 21 recorded 1,230 road accidents involving 1,480 vehicles and 14 fatalities across Malaysia.

Wishing you a safe and joyful drive this Chinese New Year. May you reach your destination with happiness and good fortune.

Be safe on the roads by obeying traffic rules, staying focused, and taking breaks when needed. Stay safe!

 

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

