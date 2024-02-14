Over 1,200 accidents recorded on Day 5 of Op Selamat 21

Day 5 of the Op Selamat 21 for this year's Chinese New Year recorded a total of 1,261 road accidents recorded by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Based on the statistics provided by the Jabatan Siasatan dan Penguatkuasaan Trafik (JSPT) stated that 15 of the recorded accidents involved 17 fatalities.

Compared to the same period last year, that's an increase of seven road fatalities from the fifth day of Op Selamat 19 despite recording a lower number of road accidents.

Before that, Day 4 of Op Selamat 21 recorded 1,230 road accidents involving 1,480 vehicles and 14 fatalities across Malaysia.

