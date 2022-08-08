Pan Borneo Feeder Road Destroyed Due To Flash Flood

If you're thinking about heading to the Murum Dam in central Sarawak, it's going to be a tough drive since a section of the Pan Borneo Highway feeder road has collapsed.

Non-stop rain resulted in a flash flood which swept half of the said feeder road away and it's a problem since it connects the populated settlements upriver to the outside world.

May take up to six months to repair

According to Sarawak PKR information chief Abun Sui, "An entire section of the highway has been swept away. It cracked apart after being swamped by flash floods caused by water torrents from the nearby mountains during the past days of non-stop rain."

The particular section which is located 300km from Bintulu is now completely shut off from the public to commence safety check-ups and procedures, as well as devising a temporary exit strategy for the thousands who use the road on a daily basis.

These include the folks that are living in areas such as Long Menapa, Long Peran, Long Tangau, Long Luar, Long Singu, Lusong Laku, SK Matalun, Long Wat, Long Malim Kenyah, Long Malim Penan, Long Lawen, SK Tegulang, and a number of logging and plantation plants.

Authorities have stated that it might take up to six months to repair the damaged section of the road.