Police looking for BMW iX driver caught sleeping while driving

The police are currently looking for a man who was caught driving a BMW iX EV while asleep at the wheel.

The man has been identified as Tay Wee Shen, the boyfriend of Malaysia's local DJ and social media influencer, Gatita Yan. How did this come to be? Gatita posted the short clip on her Instagram story of her boyfriend being asleep at the wheel while the BMW iX was on 'autopilot' on the highway near Ipoh, Perak.

While no harm was done in the sleepy and irresponsible act, PDRM will be fining the boyfriend as it has been deemed by the authorities as 'dangerous and illegal'. When the driver has both of his hands and feet away from controlling the car, you can bet your hard-earned money that it's indeed illegal, folks.

Sin Chew Daily reported that Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri﻿ stated "Drivers are allowed to activate the automatic driving function, but they cannot sleep while driving, and both hands must be on their steering wheels at all times to ensure safety."

"The police will investigate under Section 10 of the Road Transport Act 1987 if any person is found to be driving without their hands on the steering wheel," added Yusri.