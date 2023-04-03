Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Police looking for BMW iX driver caught sleeping while driving

Police looking for BMW iX driver caught sleeping while driving

Auto News
 | 

Police looking for BMW iX driver caught sleeping while driving

The police are currently looking for a man who was caught driving a BMW iX EV while asleep at the wheel.

The man has been identified as Tay Wee Shen, the boyfriend of Malaysia's local DJ and social media influencer, Gatita Yan. How did this come to be? Gatita posted the short clip on her Instagram story of her boyfriend being asleep at the wheel while the BMW iX was on 'autopilot' on the highway near Ipoh, Perak.

bmw ix driver sleep while driving gatita tan boyfriend

While no harm was done in the sleepy and irresponsible act, PDRM will be fining the boyfriend as it has been deemed by the authorities as 'dangerous and illegal'. When the driver has both of his hands and feet away from controlling the car, you can bet your hard-earned money that it's indeed illegal, folks.

Sin Chew Daily reported that Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri﻿ stated "Drivers are allowed to activate the automatic driving function, but they cannot sleep while driving, and both hands must be on their steering wheels at all times to ensure safety."

"The police will investigate under Section 10 of the Road Transport Act 1987 if any person is found to be driving without their hands on the steering wheel," added Yusri.

 

Related Tags
Gatita Tan BMW iX BMW iX ADAS BMW iX autopilot BMW iX driver sleeping
Print
Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party