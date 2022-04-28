Porsche Reveals Gorgeous New 911 Sport Classic For 2022

This is the newest version of the Porsche 911 Sport Classic, a retro-inspired version of Stuttgart’s most prolific sports car, this time based on the 992.

What is the Porsche 911 Sport Classic?

What makes this latest inductee to Porsche’s Heritage Design Collection different (and more interesting) isn’t so much about its styling, but its mechanicals. Also, this isn’t the first time the marque has rolled out such a car.

Back in 2009, they introduced one based on the revised version of the 997 (997.2). Like this 992-based version, it too featured a unique silver paint job (Sport Classic Grey) and ducktail spoiler reminiscent of the highly collectible 911 Carrera RS 2.7 from 1972.

On styling, the rest of the car quite closely resembles the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition from 2020. Like that car, this 992 Turbo-based 911 Sport Classic is also part of a very limited production run.

Porsche is committing to making only 1,250 examples of it, which is actually more generous than the Targa 4S Heritage, which was limited to 992 units, and much more so than the original ’09 Sport Classic of which only 250 were produced. Still not quite as bountiful as the 1,948 units made of the 991-based 911 Speedster, though.

Porsche 911 Sport Classic Exterior

The exterior of this 2022 car seen here is finished in Sport Grey Metallic that’s inspired by the Fashion Grey paint first seen on the Porsche 356 and features bespoke livery and hand-painted racing stripes. The numbered decals are buyer-customisable (1-99) and inside the panels and seats are done in two-tone Pepita houndstooth upholstery.

It’s all of it looks fabulous but buyers can also specify the car in Black (non-metallic), Agate Grey Metallic, or Gentian Blue Metallic - but why would you?

Porsche 911 Sport Classic Specifications

While that previous 2009 Sport Classic was based on a Carrera S whose 3.8-litre naturally aspirated flat-6 came with factory Power Kit upgrades to lift power to 410PS and 420Nm, this one takes the performance game much further.

This 992 Sport Classic is basically a 911 Turbo but without the usual easy-mode fallbacks such as permanent AWD and a quick-shifting PDK dual-clutch gearbox. Instead, like a car from Porsche’s GT division (GT4, GT3, GT2 RS etc), this has a 7-speed manual and rear-wheel drive.

That means its 3.7-litre twin-turbo engine now has two fewer contact patches to contain its 550PS and 600Nm output, making it the most powerful 911 with a manual currently available. And with the way Porsche has been leaning into EV tech, it might keep that crown forever. Oddly, they do not go into further detail about its acceleration or top speed except to say that its stats are wedged between the 911 GTS and Turbo.

It does also borrow the wide-body layout and dimensions of the current Turbo S to help deliver some added stability but doesn’t rehash the much-loved gloss black Fuchs alloys from the 997-gen Sport Classic. Instead, it wears a set of lightweight silver alloys with centre lock hubs that are described as a “modern re-interpretation”.

It also features a roof, rear ducktail spoiler, and front bonnet made of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) and standard carbon ceramic brakes that help it shed 70kg over a standard 911 Turbo.

Also standard fit is sports suspension with a 10mm lower ride height in conjunction with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), rear-wheel steering, rev-matching for its 7-speed manual gearbox, the Sport Chrono Package, and a specially modified Sport Exhaust system.

Porsche 911 Sport Classic - Coming to Malaysia?

Given that, back in 2020, local Porsche distributors Sime Darby Auto Performance offered the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition to Malaysian buyers just 2 months after it was announced Internationally, it might not be too long before this new 911 Sport Classic arrives on our shores.