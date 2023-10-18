Pos Malaysia tie up with Yinson Greentech to add CAM EC35, Maxus eDeliver 3 and Foton iBlue EV vans to its fleet

Pos Malaysia marks another milestone in its sustainability goal today with the latest provision of CAM EC35 electric vans for its delivery fleet via Yinson GreenTech (YGT) under its EV leasing business, drivEV.

A total of 143 units of CAM EC35 will join the national courier’s fleet, complete with smart EV telematics software that enables Pos Malaysia to manage their operations using cloud-based technology that provides near real-time data and analytics. Features include the remote monitoring and optimising of charging levels, battery utilisation, and the driving efficiency of each electric van.

Pos Malaysia’s depots nationwide will also be equipped with EV chargers as well as provided with the necessary technical support and maintenance services by the green technology solutions provider.

CAM EC35, a rebadged EV from DFSK, has an electric motor that makes 80 PS/200 Nm that is juiced by a 38.7-kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery. The WLTP range is rated at 268 km.

The EV van utilises the CCS Combo 2 charging port. When using AC charging, it can deliver up to 6.6 kW. Charging from 20 - 80 percent capacity requires 5 hours, and a full charge from 0 - 100 percent takes 8 hours. With DC fast charging, on the other hand, the maximum charging rate is 40 kW; 20 - 80 percent charge takes 80 minutes while 0 - 100 percent takes 2.5 hours.

In addition to the CAM EC35, Pos Malaysia is provided with Maxus eDeliver 3 and Foton iBlue EV vans as proof-of-concept. One each, these vans will be evaluated by Pos Malaysia during the 3-month trial period as part of its plan to electrify its last-mile ICE vehicles by 2030.

YGT Senior Vice President of Business Development, Mr Srinivas Tati, said, "YGT is passionate about helping commercial and industrial customers to achieve their net zero ambitions. In line with this, we are honoured to be working with Pos Malaysia, contributing to their sustainability goal of halving Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.

“Starting first with the rollout of chargEV charging stations at Pos Malaysia outlets earlier this year, we are now supporting the rapid electrification of their four-wheeler fleet. We hope that this will pave the way for more corporates to realise their own decarbonisation commitments,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pos Malaysia's Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Charles Brewer, said, "We are thrilled to be working with YGT to green our fleet operations, reinforcing our dedication to providing the very best service and delivering on our sustainability goals. This initiative is one of six sustainability initiatives and underpins our commitment to be net-zero by 2050 and reflects our purpose statement of being passionate about building trust to connect lives and businesses for a better tomorrow. We aim to fully transition our last-mile vehicles from ICE to electric by 2030."

Pos Malaysia's Sustainability Roadmap, launched in early 2023, further outlines their ambitious plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.