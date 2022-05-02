Proton Orders Delay Due To Chip Shortage - New Price With SST Announced Soon

Proton has just announced that any new vehicle orders made for any Proton vehicle beginning May 1 will only be delivered after July 1, 2022, due to the global semi-conductor shortage as well as the disruption in supply chain due to Covid-19.

Global Chip Shortage Affects Proton

The global chip shortage is finally rearing its ugly head a little closer to home with national carmaker, Proton announcing that production delays caused by the global shortage of semi-conductors as well as the disruption in supply chain due to the lingering effects of Covid-19 mean that orders for any Proton vehicle placed after May 1, 2022, will only be delivered after July 1, 2022.

Proton SST Price List

This also effectively means that any Proton vehicles sold from today onwards will be subject to the sales and service tax (SST) as any new Proton order will only be delivered after the SST exemption period is over. At time of writing, the SST exemption period is supposed to end on June 30, 2022.

A new price list will also be announced by Proton in due course, once all factors, including SST reinstatement, have been calculated. If you've forgotten, the SST exemption was first announced under the PENJANA programme, with 100% exemption for locally-assembled (CKD) cars and 50% for fully-imported (CBU) cars.

As of March 2022, Proton had the highest selling vehicles in its segment to date for the:

Proton Saga (9449 units)

Proton Exora (747 units)

X70 (4238 units)

X50 (7,176 units)

Proton Saga MC2 Launch Affected?

It also remains to be seen whether this latest announcement by Proton will affect the launch of the incoming Proton Saga MC2 and Proton X70 MC1 that is expected to launch in May 2022.