Proton's automotive wonderland unveiled! Step Inside Proton DX, their first automotive digital experience centre

ACO Tech and Proton unveil their first groundbreaking automotive Digital Experience Center

ACO Tech, a subsidiary of the Proton Group in collaboration with Altel and ECARX, has officially launched Malaysia's inaugural automotive digital experience centre, known as Proton Digital Xperience (PROTON DX).

The grand opening ceremony was officiated by Yang Berhormat Tuan Chang Lih Kang, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation. Notable figures such as Tan Sri Syed Faisal Albar, Chairman of Proton, Dr. Li Chunrong, CEO of Proton, Mr. Roslan Abdullah, Deputy CEO of Proton, Mr. Li Pu, CEO of ACO Tech, and Mr. Wang Qijie, CEO of China Construction Bank Malaysia, were present to commemorate the occasion.

Situated at Quill City Mall in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, PROTON DX wants to be a captivating destination that offers an immersive experience for car enthusiasts of all ages, showcasing the latest innovations in the automotive industry.

Moreover, it aims to provide a dynamic platform for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, igniting interest in the younger generation.

Spanning an impressive 5,275 square feet, PROTON DX features a unique blend of interactive technologies, leisure activities, and lifestyle elements, ensuring an unforgettable experiential journey. The centre is divided into six distinct zones.

At the forefront of PROTON DX is the Virtual Cockpit, a highlight that allows visitors to embark on a virtual drive within an enclosed theatre-like dome, offering an unrivalled experience of smart mobility. Beyond displaying the latest automotive technologies, the Virtual Cockpit also serves as a platform for conceptual experiences, envisioning future mobility innovations.

The well-planned layout of PROTON DX includes an Activity Zone, an interactive space where visitors can enjoy engaging motion-sensing games individually or with family and friends. This area will also host collaborative events in line with the centre's motto, "Let's Shape the Future of Mobility."

Following the virtual drive and motion-sensing games, visitors can unwind and exchange thoughts at Aico Café, a cosy area designed for relaxation, offering a range of beverages and pastries. It also serves as an ideal venue for social gatherings among PROTON owners and like-minded communities.

The centre also provides an array of exclusive merchandise, allowing visitors to purchase souvenirs as a memento of their visit. The Lifestyle Zone showcases unique activewear and lifestyle products resulting from a collaboration between PROTON DX and Joma. This exemplifies the lifestyle aspect of the broader mobility ecosystem, integrating connected vehicles and wearable devices. Additionally, official PROTON merchandise will be available at the centre in the near future.

Recognizing the growing trend of online purchases, ACO Tech enables motoring enthusiasts to conveniently acquire selected products through the ATLAS Auto mobile application. Simultaneously, understanding the importance of hands-on experiences before making a purchase, the centre's ATLAS Mall provides a showcase for customers to explore products available on the ATLAS Auto app.

Furthermore, the ATLAS Mall displays official merchandise from other Geely Group brands, including Lynk & Co and Zeekr.

PROTON DX also offers a special car delivery service with its dedicated Delivery Bay, adding an extra level of excitement for special PROTON customers when receiving their new vehicles.

ACO Tech CEO Mr. Li Pu expressed, "Smart mobility in the automotive industry is evolving rapidly. We are dedicated to enhancing the driving experience and ensuring every drive is exceptional for Malaysians. PROTON DX is one of the platforms showcasing our expertise. This centre offers an immersive space for everyone to learn about innovative automobile technologies and provides an experience that transcends the open road. As we strive to lead the smart mobility industry, we aim to make PROTON DX a platform for STEM education, contributing to raising technological awareness and knowledge in our nation."

PROTON DX was developed through the collaborative efforts of ACO Tech, Proton, and China Construction Bank (CCB).

The centre operates daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM and is conveniently located on the Ground Floor, Quill City Mall, 1018, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur.

For more information about PROTON DX and ACO Tech, please visit their official website, Facebook page, or Instagram page.