Proton X70 CKD Will Come With New Brand Logo

Proton today unveiled its new logo and tagline, in line with its mission to be a global and a more modern automotive brand.

The new logo, which features a new ‘uncaged’ tiger emblem with its head held high like an arrow, is said to symbolise Proton’s aspiration to move forward towards success.

While the first model to feature the new logo will be the upcoming Proton X70 CKD, other models in the lineup like the current Saga, Iriz, Persona, and the Exora will still come with the existing logo and ‘Proton’ letterings.

Logo aside, the new ‘Inspiring Connections’ tagline encapsulates the brand’s aspiration of using technology and mobility to help make human connections that inspire a successful life.

Having achieved the No.2 spot in terms of sales this year in Malaysia, Proton also announced that the company’s main goal now is to become the No.1 brand in Malaysia, and become one of the top 3 car brands in the ASEAN region by the year 2027.

“Today as we unveil a new logo and tagline, we are capturing the new ethos of Proton and our ambition to become a truly modern, global automotive brand. Our new ethos comprises our core values of always using innovative technology, our commitment to reliability and adopting an international point of view."

"This stems from our dedication to our work, to our current and future customers, and of course to all our Proton employees, stand behind this commitment,” said Dr.Li Chunrong, CEO of Proton.

