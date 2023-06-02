Rafizi announces opportunity for public to apply for small budget to address clogged drains and potholes

Editor's Pick
If you have the desire to repair potholes yourself but are unable to come out with the budget to do so, the government will soon provide assistance for such repair works. 

According to a report by Malaysiakini, the Ministry of Economy will offer opportunities for citizens to apply for funding for any small public development and infrastructure projects directly to the ministry.

2023 Rafizi Ramli, potholes

Minister of Economy, Rafizi Ramli, stated that the application system is currently in its final preparation stage, and his ministry will provide further details regarding the eligible project application forms and related requirements when it is introduced in the next two to three weeks. 

This includes repairing potholed roads and addressing clogged drains.

"The federal government is making changes to allocate small funds for the people. As a representative of the people, I have had to take various actions, such as repairing drains and so on."

Potholes Malaysia

"We are planning to allow direct application for public projects to the ministry by anyone, without the need to go through all the layers of bureaucracy," Rafizi said.

He also mentioned that this opportunity is open to allow citizens to contribute input and development proposals to the government, which will then be aligned with the relevant department's planning.

We think this is a great idea, as long as there is no hanky panky involved. Not only will this help us repair our potholed laden roads, but it can also possibly create job opportunities.

