Renew your license digitally and JPJ will give you an RM5 rebate

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has rolled out their promised RM5 rebate to encourage Malaysians to renew their driver’s license digitally.

Initially announced by Transport Minister Anthony Loke back in January in conjunction with the rollout of the Pembaharuan Lesen Memandu Malaysia Digital (e-LMM), the rebate will apply to all e-LLM renewals from February 1st to 31st December 2024.

The electronic renewal option for both passenger cars and motorcycles will obviously not include a new physical license or renewal slip. Just as is the case for digital road tax renewals introduced in 2023, motorists are therefore expected to have their myJPJ app installed and set up on their smartphones to display should they be asked by authorities.

JPJ also clarified that, in addition to the this initiative also applies those who choose e-LMM during renewal either through the JPJ counter, mySIKAP portal, and JPJ business partners (Pejabat Pos Malaysia and MyEG Services Berhad).