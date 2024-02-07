Carlist.my
Carlist.my App
Get 10x Faster Experience
4.5
18,373
Get
Editor's Pick
Contact Seller
×
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Please send me more information about the car *
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Your enquiry has been submitted. Thank you.
Carlist.my security
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
Message Sent
Your message has been sent.
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Renew your license digitally and JPJ will give you an RM5 rebate

Renew your license digitally and JPJ will give you an RM5 rebate

Auto News
 | 

Renew your license digitally and JPJ will give you an RM5 rebate

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has rolled out their promised RM5 rebate to encourage Malaysians to renew their driver’s license digitally.

Initially announced by Transport Minister Anthony Loke back in January in conjunction with the rollout of the Pembaharuan Lesen Memandu Malaysia Digital (e-LMM), the rebate will apply to all e-LLM renewals from February 1st to 31st December 2024.

The electronic renewal option for both passenger cars and motorcycles will obviously not include a new physical license or renewal slip. Just as is the case for digital road tax renewals introduced in 2023, motorists are therefore expected to have their myJPJ app installed and set up on their smartphones to display should they be asked by authorities.

JPJ also clarified that, in addition to the  this initiative also applies those who choose e-LMM during renewal either through the JPJ counter, mySIKAP portal, and JPJ business partners (Pejabat Pos Malaysia and MyEG Services Berhad).

Related Tags
2024 Malaysia JPJ License Renew myJPJ App e-LLM MyEG
Print
Jim Kem

Jim Kem

Content Producer

There's just something about cars. It's a conveyance, it's a liability, it's a tool; but it can also be a source of joy, pride, inspiration and passion. It's much like clothes versus fashion. And like the latter, the pursuit of perfection never ends.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
app-icon
app-icon
app-icon
View your Dream Cars
in the App
Download App Now