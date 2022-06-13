JPJ: Renew Your Expired License By June 30th Or Retake The Exams Again

Renewing your license isn’t a particularly difficult task, but Malaysians carrying an expired one may be forced to retake driving lessons/exams if no action is taken soon.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has posted a bulletin to remind all license holders that driving with an expired license is an offence, adding that those found to not have renewed past a new deadline of 30th June 2022 could have theirs revoked.

Renew driving license by June 30, 2022

Such an action would likely require the individual to go through the entire process of driving school and license application again, including the practical exams and in-class theory lessons.

Once the clock strikes midnight on July 1st, possible revocations apply to those Competent Driving License (CDL), a Public Service Vehicle (PSV), and Goods Driving License (GDL) holders that have elapsed expiry of more than three (3) years.

Meanwhile, those holding a Learner’s Driving License (LDL) that have not renewed it for over 1 year or a Probationary Driving License that’s more than 2 years expired will similarly face revocation and be required to repeat the entire process.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic where movement and public activity was severely restricted, the JPJ imposed a moratorium that allowed license holders to delay their required renewals.

This was extended multiple times but was officially ended on December 31st, 2021, at which point the department must have noticed that a worrying bulk of Malaysians had not made these renewals even by the adjusted deadline.

We would also like to remind our readers that CDL license holders can perform renewals through JPJ counters as well as at POS Malaysia locations and online via MyEG. While learner drivers can also perform renewals at the post office, PDL, PSV, and GSL license holders can only get it sorted directly through the JPJ.