»
»
»
»
  Rev Up Your Dreams: BAuto's Exclusive Pre-Owned Carnival – Luxury, Sportiness, and Unbeatable Deals Awaits You!

Auto News
Rev Up Your Dreams: BAuto's Exclusive Pre-Owned Carnival – Luxury, Sportiness, and Unbeatable Deals Awaits You!

Step into the world of automotive excellence with Bermaz Auto Berhad (BAuto), your trusted distributor of KIA, Peugeot, and Mazda! Mark your calendars for an exhilarating Pre-Owned Carnival at select BAuto branches on November 25th and 26th.

This is your golden ticket to delve into a curated collection of pre-owned gems, boasting low mileage and pristine condition.

Picture yourself behind the wheel of a luxury, sport-infused SUV or MPV, like the acclaimed Mazda CX-5, the elegant Peugeot 3008, or the spacious KIA Carnival.

But the excitement doesn't end there. Their diverse lineup also features the dynamic Mazda 2, the robust CX-8, the powerful BT-50, and the sleek Peugeot 2008 and 5008. These vehicles are not just modes of transport; they are statements on Malaysian roads.

To make these alluring rides even more captivating, BAuto is rolling out exclusive deals, including a complimentary 5+5 service maintenance package, continuing from the date of the first registration.

This is an opportunity to own a piece of luxury starting from RM86,xxx*, but remember, it's while stocks last!

Join them at Bermaz Anshin @ Glenmarie, Berjaya Park, and Kajang to be part of this once in a blue moon event. Let the BAuto Pre-Owned Carnival be your gateway to the ultimate KIA, Peugeot, and Mazda experience.

Don't let this chance slip away! Discover extraordinary vehicles and exclusive offers at this spectacular event. Stay tuned to KIA, Peugeot, and Mazda Malaysia for more updates. Be part of something extraordinary – the BAuto Pre-Owned Carnival awaits!

For more information, visit https://www.bermazanshin.com.my/

  • Bermaz Anshin @ Glenmarie (03-55698080)
  • Bermaz Anshin @ Berjaya Park (03-55253953)
  • Bermaz Anshin @ Kajang (03-87375563)
