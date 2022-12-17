RFID down on DUKE and SPE - weekend motorist squeeze into TNG/SmarTAG lanes

If you’re in the Klang Valley over the weekend and were planning a route that takes you along the DUKE (Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway), you might want to take detour as the RFID lanes don’t seem to be working, causing significant congestion at the toll plazas.

It has happened again. After the multiple outages that hit the North-South Expressway on the evening of December 15th, RFID has again failed in a very similar manner indicating that this is likely a recurring issue impacting the backend system.

Of course, RFID users will have to filter into Touch n’Go or SmarTAG lanes to pass through, which has caused more than a little frustration and is pretty much the opposite of smooth traffic flow promised by the new touch-less payment method.

Even worse is the fact that PayDirect, which allows TNG card holders to pay using their e-Wallet balance instead of the on-card balance, is also not working.

If you’re destination requires passing through the DUKE and SPE, please make sure you have sufficient balance in your Touch n’Go card itself, otherwise you’ll be in for a particularly annoying experience.

Again, this is the second time within 48 hours that the RFID system experienced this kind of disruption. For now, as far as we know, it is only confined to the DUKE and SPE highways.