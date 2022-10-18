September 2022 new vehicle sales similar to Aug but 62% more than last year

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has announced the latest figures for production and sales for September 2022.

As expected, the new vehicle sales for September 2022 have maintained relatively the same as the previous month. A total of 67,659 units were sold (60,060 passenger vehicles & 7,599 commercial vehicles), which was 0.1% higher compared to August 2022 at 67,560 units.

Year-to-Date volume up by 62% compared to 2021

Looking at the year-to-date volume from the beginning of the year up until September, the total sits at 516,798 units - a whopping 62% increase compared to the same period in 2021 (318,827 units).

These figures were achieved due to car companies continuing to deliver and fulfill a portion of the bookings collected prior to 30 June 2022, which was the last date of the tax holiday. These figures have levelled for now, but they might pick up following some new car launches coming soon like the Honda Civic e:HEV, for example.

Sales in October 2022 to maintain

The pace is currently set at around the 67,000 mark and this is expected to be within that area for the coming month of October as well. MAA also reported that the parts supply and chips shortages are still an ongoing issue for most manufacturers.

There's still no sign of immediate remedy pertaining to this matter, but once it does, you can bet that 2023 will showcase further improvements. Well, that and also all these new and exciting models coming into the market. Y'all seen the new Ford Ranger Raptor yet?