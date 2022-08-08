Sime Darby EV Charger Network Every 200km To 300km Along The Highway

Sime Darby Motors Malaysia is well on its way to creating a 'seamless' charging and ownership experience for EV owners located every 200km to 300km along the highways.

As part of its EV adoption plans, Sime Darby Motors has identified prime locations for its EV charging network. These charging stations will be located at every 200km to 300km mark along the highways of Peninsular Malaysia as well as near high-density areas.

Auto Bavaria taking the lead

BMW's largest and longest-serving dealer network, Auto Bavaria, is leading the charge (literally) with a total of 33 charging facilities (both AC and DC) across the Klang Valley, Penang, and Johor.

Apart from catering to customers of the brands under Sime Darby Motors, they've also announced that its charging network is now available for booking via the Go To-U app, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad, TNBX Sdn Bhd.

Bookings for charging slots as well as other added services are available for all, including members of the public and non-Sime Darby Motors EV owners. For EV customers of Sime Darby Motors, they'll receive a 10-year waiver for the Go To-U app membership fees worth RM2,400 as well as special DC charging rates, and of course, free AC charging.

Promise of enriched EV experience

According to Sime Darby Motors Malaysia Retail & Distribution Managing Director, Jeffrey Gan, "Sime Darby Motors remains focused on our energy-efficient drive as a leading automotive player in Malaysia. We are on track with our plans to populate our roads and highways with EV charging stations to help accelerate the adoption of EVs."

"We are also pleased to offer a uniquely Sime Darby Motors’ customer experience for Sime Darby Motors EV owners, which promises an enriching EV experience across all Sime Darby Motors brands. This will be a game changer for our EV customers and for us as well, with data analytics that will be made available. We are excited to bring innovative automotive experiences to our customers as we play our part in furthering the country’s aspirations for a low carbon mobility future," added Jeffrey Gan.