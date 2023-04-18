Sime Darby Racing Team ready to conquer Porsche Carrera Cup Asia 2023

Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) has officially launched the Sime Darby Racing Team - its latest effort to conquer the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia (PCCA).

In partnership with Earl Bamber Motorsport (EBM), the Sime Darby Racing Team will be running a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car for the entire season in the PRO category with a young and talented Malaysian driver (and former Formula 3 racer) behind the wheel, Nazim Azman.

It's going to be one heck of a season and a very visible one for both the Sime Darby Racing Team and Nazim Azman thanks to the very eye-catching batik-inspired livery on their Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car.

The 2023 season will begin at the end of April with a home-ground advantage at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC). A total of 14 rounds covering seven different weekends and six different locations across Asia will be live-streamed online for those who are keen to get their dose of some of the best Porsche one-make series racing on the planet.

According to Christopher Hunter, CEO of SDAP, "Our participation in Porsche Carrera Cup Asia this year underlines our long-standing commitment to Porsche’s motorsport DNA. Porsche Malaysia has been at the forefront of customer track driving programmes, and we have had a long history with Earl Bamber Motorsport on track. We are confident about our performance in the upcoming season together with our strong partners, Earl Bamber Motorsport and Nazim."

As for Nazim Azman, he commented, "It is my pleasure to partner with Porsche Malaysia and Earl Bamber Motorsport to represent the Sime Darby Racing Team at the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia 2023. As this is my first time racing a GT car for a full season, I believe that this opportunity will widen my horizons and experiences in GT racing. I’d like to thank the team for the

support and will strive to do my best to step up in the upcoming race."

Below is the list of rounds for the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia (PCCA) which will be live-streamed online.